Woman hospitalised after Newmarket two-car crash at Duchess Drive and New Cheveley Road
Published: 12:42, 13 October 2022
| Updated: 12:44, 13 October 2022
A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at a junction.
Emergency services were called to Newmarket's Duchess Drive at the junction with New Cheveley Road at 8.03am.
Ambulance crews and a Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) volunteer paramedic were sent to the scene.
A woman was injured in the crash and was assessed and treated at the scene by the SARS paramedic.
She was then taken to hospital via ambulance.