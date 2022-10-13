A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at a junction.

Emergency services were called to Newmarket's Duchess Drive at the junction with New Cheveley Road at 8.03am.

Ambulance crews and a Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) volunteer paramedic were sent to the scene.

Duchess Drive with New Cheveley Road. Picture: Google maps

A woman was injured in the crash and was assessed and treated at the scene by the SARS paramedic.

She was then taken to hospital via ambulance.