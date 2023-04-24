A woman has died after she was hit by a car on the A11 this weekend.

At about 10.40pm on Saturday, a red Jaguar XF was driving south on the road between the junctions for the A14 and the M11, when it struck a woman.

The woman, who was in her 30s, died at the scene.

A11 between A14 and Six Mile Bottom. Picture: Google maps

The driver, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene after the crash and is assisting police with enquiries.

The road was closed until 6.30am Sunday morning after the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the crash or the moments before it should report this to police on the website or by calling 101, using reference 648 of 22 April.