A woman is in a critical condition and an 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after a five-vehicle crash on the A14.

Emergency services were called at about 11.40pm on Friday to the eastbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37, close to the Rowley Mile Services, outside Newmarket.

The major route was closed for nearly 11 hours and debris was cleared off the road.

The collision initially involved a single vehicle, a grey Nissan Silva, with further collisions moments later involving a grey Volvo, a grey Ford Ecosport, and a blue Peugeot.

A fifth unidentified vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The driver of the Ford, a 40-year-old woman, from Mundford, Norfolk, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

A passenger in the Ford, an 11-year-old boy, also from Mundford, Norfolk, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Volvo, a 45-year-old man, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the Nissan and Peugeot vehicles were both uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a nasty collision which has left three people seriously injured.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was driving on the eastbound or westbound carriageways who may have dashcam footage any of the collisions taking place, or any vehicles which drove through the scene at any stage.

"I would also like to appeal to the occupants of the vehicle that left the scene to get in touch as you may have vital information which would greatly assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to report it through the website using reference CC-22112024-0519.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.