A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a van on a major road last night.

All emergency services were called to the A14 at junction 37 for the A11 at about 5pm after a pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was struck by a white Ford Transit van in the westbound carriageway

She was taken to Addenbrookes’ Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries where she remains there today in a stable condition.

The incident was on the A14. Picture: Phil Fuller

The van driver remained at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

The A14 was blocked between junction 33 Milton and junction 37 Newmarket.

The A11 was also closed between A1304 Six Mile Bottom and A14 junction 36

The road reopened at around 9.15pm.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or using their website, quoting reference 389 of 13 April.