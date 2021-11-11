A woman in her 40s was the victim of an indecent exposure in Newmarket while she was walking home from work.

The incident occurred last Friday at around 4am.

The victim was walking along Exning Road when a man, who appeared to be drunk, exposed himself and touched her bottom.

The victim was walking along Exning Road. Picture: Google Maps

She was then pushed by the man after she told him to go away as she tried to continue walking.

He then told her told to follow him before she pushed away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Newmarket police, quoting crime reference 37/62434/21.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk