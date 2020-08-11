Barbara Starvis, the woman who inspired a town after she lost both her legs following an horrific accident more than 30 years ago has died.

Mrs Starvis, who was 80, had been a resident at the Kingfisher care home in Newmarket and died in the earlier this month.

Her husband Stan said she never forgot the support she and her family received from the people of Newmarket following her accident in January 1988 and had been ‘forever grateful’ for the funds raised to help her.

Barbara Starvis with EastEnders stars in October 1988

The accident happened in Duchess Drive when Mrs Starvis, then 47, who at the time worked for town florists Crofts, was delivering wreaths to funeral director Southgate, in preparation for the funeral of her husband’s cousin, Robin ‘Scott’ Starvis.

As she was unloading the flowers she was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Suffering horrific injuries, she was taken to Newmarket Hospital for emergency treatment but transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where surgeons were forced to amputate her leg. They tried to save her other leg but the following month she lost that too.

A fund was started to help Mrs Starvis and her family, her husband and their two children Mark and Joanne. A number of events were held including a sponsored swim which she took part in herself and a charity football match organised by family friends Ken and Val Luckings and held at Newmarket’s Town Ground in October 1988. It saw stars from the cast of EastEnders line up against a team of local players and raised more than £2,000.

At the time of her accident Mrs Starvis was living at Freshfields, in Newmarket, but the family later moved to a bungalow in Snailwell Road more suited to her needs.

“She always used a wheelchair,” said Stan. “She tried prosthetic legs but she couldn’t get on with them and threw them in the hedge.”