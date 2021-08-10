A woman who was found dead at a Newmarket home at the weekend had injuries believed to have been caused by falling from a height, a post-mortem has found.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who officers have now confirmed was 43-year-old Donna Price and who friends have paid tribute to on social media, saying she was 'forever in our hearts'.

Emergency crews were called to a property on New Cheveley Road just after 10.10pm on Saturday, but Mrs Price, of New Cheveley Road, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Donna Price has been named as the victim of the incident on Saturday night

A Home Office post-mortem examination was undertaken on Sunday which showed Mrs Price had sustained injuries consistent with falling from a height, although police are still investigating the circumstances.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw Mrs Price between 6am on Friday and 10pm on Saturday to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who was in the area of New Cheveley Road, Cricket Field Road and surrounding streets, who may have seen or heard anything.

Any residents in the local area who has a doorbell camera or private CCTV, or anyone with motion-activated dash-cam footage, are asked to review their footage.

Emergency services were called to New Cheveley Road in Newmarket on Saturday night. Picture by Mark Westley

Shortly after emergency services were called to the property, police arrested two men from Newmarket, aged 57 and 50, on suspicion of murder.

The 50-year-old man was released on bail and is due to return to police on September 1.

Detectives were granted an additional 30 hours to question the 57-year-old man yesterday, but he was later released on bail and is due to return to police on August 31.

A cordon which was in place around the New Cheveley Road property has now been lifted.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community, while specialist trained officers are supporting Mrs Price's family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/43271/21

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form.

