Work has started on a new £15 million community diagnostic centre (CDC) at Newmarket hospital.

The Newmarket CDC, which forms part of a national programme to improve local access to diagnostic testing, will provide patients living in the town and the surrounding area with quicker and faster access to a wide range of tests, such as MRI, CT, x-ray, ultrasound, lung function and cardiology.

Health officials said this would see waiting times reduced for patients, and a decrease in the length of time between being referred for tests, having appointments, getting results, and beginning treatment.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust staff, from left: Chris Todd, James Scott, Dr Ewen Cameron, Matthew Clarke and Michelle West at the start of construction work on the new diagnostic centre at Newmarket hospital

On Friday, Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), was at the centre’s site at Newmarket Community Hospital in Exning Road to officially start the building work on the project.

The trust has secured most of the funding needed for the new centre from the national CDC programme as it is convinced the project will help reduce health inequalities in the area by providing patients with the care they need closer to where they live.

“This represents a big step forward in delivering a new CDC for our communities in Newmarket and the surrounding areas and builds on our commitment to further develop services at the Newmarket Community Hospital,” said Dr Cameron.

An artist's impression of what the new centre will look like

“This facility will greatly expand our diagnostic capacity, meaning we will provide the right care, at the right time, and in the right place, even more quickly, which will ultimately and most importantly, improve outcomes for our patients,” he added.

Michelle West, superintendent radiographer for the Newmarket Community Hospital, who was also at the ground-breaking ceremony, said: “This new facility will make such a difference for our patients living in the local area, and means they have access to high quality diagnostics on their doorstep.

“Also, for many, the location and modern features of the CDC will greatly improve the experience of accessing the care they need.”

The centre will be constructed using modern building techniques, including off-site manufacturing which increases the speed at which it can be built and green building materials so that it contributes to the trust’s environmental goals.

It will featuring air source heat pumps to provide an efficient source of heating and hot water, the building’s temperature will also be regulated through constant air volume heating and cooling and heat recovery units to ensure consistent and efficient temperature control.

One hundred and twenty three solar panels will be installed as part of the scheme. Along with other features, this will generate at least 46 per cent of the centre’s energy needs , 36 per cent above the original target, which according to the trust demonstrates its commitment to building for the future in a sustainable way.

It is expected that the construction phase of the project will be fully completed by the end of October 2024, and that the first patients will be seen in the new centre by the end of this year.

Alistair Broadberry, eastern counties area director for Morgan Sindall, which is building the new facility, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do so collaborating with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust to deliver a modern tailored facility that brings key services closer to the local area is a project that the team and I are really excited about.”