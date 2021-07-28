Construction work has started on Newmarket’s new drive-through McDonald’s restaurant.

The latest expansion project for the fast food giant is progressing on a one-acre site in Willie Snaith Road previously used as a park and ride in the town.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are really excited to have started building work on our new restaurant in Newmarket. Everything is firmly on track and we look forward to opening our doors to the public before the end of 2021.”

The planning application for the project was approved by West Suffolk Council back in April, despite objections from Newmarket town councillors.

Newmarket Town Council fought against the proposal every step of the way, and had argued against building both the two storey and single storey outlets on the grounds that it is against the Newmarket Neighbourhood Plan.

And at its meeting on Monday it was revealed the traffic chaos at Tesco, which brought the supermarket's car park to a stand still, was caused by Anglian Water putting in the new water supply for the fast food outlet.

The town authority was told by Cllr Andy Drummond that the water company was meant to be doing the works at 4pm, after the store had closed, but had started earlier than they were excpected to.

