A work rider in Newmarket saw a dentist for the first time in five years after a charity stepped in to provide access to NHS care.

Racing Welfare arranged for the mobile NHS dental service unit, delivered by Community Dental Services, to be stationed at the National Horseracing Museum last Wednesday.

The initiative, which returns on Tuesday, August 19, is aimed at individuals who have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months and are not currently registered with one.

The service offers a chance to be seen by a registered dentist for a check-up or referral, completely free of charge, which the charity recognised as an area of significant need within the local racing community.

Fourteen appointments were delivered on the first day, with fillings and x-rays completed, as well as several people coming away with antibiotics for infections.

Shona Ferrow, a work rider based in Newmarket, was one of those who took advantage of the service.

She said: “It’s a very good service. I’ve not seen a dentist since I moved to Newmarket five years ago because I’ve not able to get into anywhere.

“I had x-rays done and I’m booked in for another appointment when they’re back again to get a couple of teeth pulled out – I had an accident and had a few teeth smashed and a few crowns knocked out, so I’ve been in a lot of discomfort with them.

“It’s brilliant. Racing Welfare were very good with organising all of the time slots, they accommodate all racing staff very well.”

Aimee Hockley-Righton, regional welfare manager for the charity, said: “We know that access to NHS dental care is a growing concern, particularly in rural areas where many of our beneficiaries live and work.

“This mobile dental service is a crucial step in helping to remove barriers and ensure the racing community gets the healthcare it needs and we’re proud to have facilitated this support for industry staff and their families for the first time.

“We’d also like to thank the National Horseracing Museum for kindly hosting the unit on our behalf.

“Having facilitated these two visits, going forward we hope this service will be embedded within the wider community and will continue to promote any future visits to our networks, signposting into the service to help people get the access they need.”

Those interested in finding out how to access the service can call Racing Welfare on 01638 560763.