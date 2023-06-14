Work has started on the first phase of a new village being built close to Newmarket.

Homebuilder Bellway got planning permission for the first stage of development in February, and will build 324 new homes on the site south west of Station Road in Kennett.

This will include 93 affordable homes available for low-cost rent or shared ownership, 30 of which will be managed by the Kennett Community Land Trust.

A computer-generated image of how the Bellway and Ashberry Homes development at Kennett Garden Village will look

The homes will be built across two sites overseen by Bellway and Ashberry Homes, part of Bellway Group. Bellway is building 160 homes at The Ferns, while Ashberry Homes is constructing 164 properties at Lark’s Place .

Dean Takkou, construction director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “We have been looking forward to getting started on this key housing scheme, which has been designed from the ground up to be environmentally friendly.

“With air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points for every house, and the installation of solar panels on the majority, these are sustainable homes for the future.

“And with 30 acres of public open space including allotments, orchard areas, a village green and children’s play areas, this community will be a pleasure to live in. What’s more, it will provide a place where nature will thrive just as much as the people who live here.”

Bellway will also incorporate measures to create a biodiversity net gain on the site.

Green infrastructure is part of the plan, with a village green, herbal walk, meadows, wetland and doorstep greens among the homes.

There will also be orchards, ponds, playing space and a small allotment area.

The developer plans to release the first homes for sale at The Ferns and Lark’s Place before the end of the year and to open showhomes early next year.

The development is expected to be part of a wider project as outline permission for up to 500 homes on the site was granted in 2019. The plans for a bypass around the edge of the new development was also given the go-ahead by East Cambridgeshire District Council in December last year.

The full plans for the site include a village centre, care home, school, and enterprise park.