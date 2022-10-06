Work on major safety improvements at one of Newmarket’s busiest racehorse road crossings is due to get under way on Monday.

The crossing, in St Mary’s Square, has been described as very dangerous for riders, drivers, and pedestrians and earlier this year was singled out for the installation of a raft of safety measures by Suffolk County Council, the highways authority.

Lindsay Devin, Jockey Club Estates training grounds executive, said the proposals for St Mary’s Square included new surfacing and road markings warning of the crossing, and flashing warning signs which could be whip activated by riders in Rowley Drive, Mill Hill, and Wellington Street.

Newmarket St Mary’s Square horse crossing. Picture: Mark Westley

A new road surface will also be laid during the next two weeks and will be finished with a rubber crumb surface, similar to that laid on the crossing in Hamilton Road, in the spring when weather conditions would be more favourable.

There would also be a clearly marked and properly surfaced area for pedestrians to cross at the junction of the two roads with dropped kerbs and tactile paving.

Town councillors had questioned whether the crossing area was too close to the junction but Ms Devin said that was where pedestrians had always crossed and although there was a crossing point further back along Rowley Drive pedestrians still in St Mary’s Square.

She said work on the railing on the horse walk was also planned. “We are hoping that new railings will be bolted rather than concreted in which makes them far easier to remove and repair, if damaged.”

The work on the crossing, which is being paid for by Suffolk Country Council and the Jockey Club, is expected to take 12 days, during which time the junction will be closed and diversions will be in place.

Work will start at noon each day and all town trainers have been notified and told horses must be clear of the area by that time.