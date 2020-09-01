Newmarket Town Council’s parking working group, which was originally set up to consider residents’ parking problems in the town’s All Saints area, will now be looking at formulating a parking strategy for the whole of the town.

At a meeting last week, councillors agreed to increase the group’s terms of reference and to support a challenge to West Suffolk Council’s (WSC) intention to enforce the single line one hour parking restrictions in Rous Road and All Saints’ Road which have not been enforced for many years.

Under the chairmanship of Cllr Chris O’Neill, the group commissioned a survey of households in the area close to the High Street and has seen the district authority reduce the price of annual permits to park in All Saints’ car park by £100 to £150.

A campaign by residents has resulted in the town council planning to create a parking strategy for the whole town.

In a report to the council, Cllr O’Neill said: “Just 10 days ago, Cllr Appleby, three residents of All Saints’ and I met with a WSC officer. He was impressed with the survey the working group had done on parking problems in All Saints’, suggesting that a further survey was not necessary and that West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council could produce a report on residents’ parking zones for consultation.

“Not so good news is that West Suffolk Councilappears not to wish to extend the £150 annual permits to apply in the TK Maxx car park, which could benefit residents of Rous and Lisburn Road.”

After the meeting, Cllr O’Neill added: “We know that many other areas of Newmarket have parking problems and the working group will be seeking solutions.”

