Two lanes on the A14 remain shut near a Suffolk town due to flooding.

Lanes one and two (of three) eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 were shut on Thursday after being submerged following heavy rainfall in the area.

A social media post by National Highways said works remain ongoing at the scene to implement a repair and clear the standing water.

Two lanes on the A14 near Newmarket remain shut due to flooding. Picture: National Highways

According to the AA traffic map, there is slow moving traffic moving eastbound at the Newmarket bypass.