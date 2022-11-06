Newmarket’s British Racing School has seen its facilities improved with the opening of a refurbished barn at its Snailwell Road complex.

The John Pearce Barn was officially opened on Thursday by representatives of the John Pearce Foundation, including charity officer Emilie Greener, trustees Rupert Bentley, Nicolas Bentley and Michael John Winarick, with the school’s chief executive officer, Andrew Braithwaite, operations director Duncan Gregory, and head of fund-raising Katrina Archer-Rand.

Work started early this year on the project, which was finished in September, providing a well-lit space to stable its 16 equine residents.

Charity representatives and staff from the British Racing School at the opening of the refurbished barn last Thursday

The upgraded building, which is one of a number of barns housing a total of 70 horses at the British Racing School, was designed with specific attention to the environmental impact, and includes new features such as automatic water drinkers and rubber stable matting to reduce electricity and water consumption.

“We aim to provide world class training and recognise we need world class facilities to make this happen,” said Mr Braithwaite.

“The support from the John Pearce Foundation has allowed us to meet this aim and transform our oldest American-style barn in to a bright, airy, modern environment, which will be of great benefit to our horses and our trainees.

Speaking at the opening of the barn, Emilie Greener said: “We’re hugely proud to be able to support this fantastic institution, which is doing great work for the racing industry and young people alike.

“Mr Pearce had a lifelong passion for racing and was very fond of Newmarket, so to be able to help out on his home turf like this is very special.”

The John Pearce Foundation, founded in 2018 and named after late businessman and owner-breeder John Pearce, financially supported the renovation of the barn and will continue to support its upkeep, and that of its horses.

The British Racing School, which next year marks its 40th anniversary, teaches 200 students each year and is also home to the Newmarket Pony Academy, a community project set up to positively affect mental wellbeing for children in Newmarket through interaction with horses and ponies.