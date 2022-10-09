With the 2022 World Cup just around the corner the man who will forever be associated with England’s 1966 win in the tournament will be in Newmarket next month to help raise funds for the town’s charitable foundation.

Sir Geoff Hurst, who remains the only man to score a hat- trick in a World Cup final will be at a preview charity dinner on November 3 at the town’s Bedford Lodge Hotel.

It is aiming to raise much-needed funds for the Newmarket Charitable Foundation which supports many local good causes and fundraising initiatives.

Bedford Lodge and Spa in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Organised by members of the organisation’s events committee proceeds from the dinner will help finance the ambitions of the foundation, including its drive to support and create a thriving community within Newmarket.

All the money raised by the evening will go towards supporting the charity’s three main areas of interest community, education, and the town’s infrastructure. It provides educational opportunities to enhance employability and quality of life across the community and is working to support facilities that promote arts, sport, and culture.

Committee member, Steve Elsom, said: “We have had a great response so far.

Steve Elsom

“With the event coming just weeks before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, it is a great opportunity for all sports fans to hear from one of this country’s footballing legends, and to hear his thoughts and opinions on how the tournament will shape up and how he feels the two home nations might fare.”

Tickets are available to book online at www.newmarketcharity.org