The first cohort of Newmarket National Stud’s Level 3 Stud management and sales consignment course graduated on Thursday at a special ceremony held at the Jockey Club Rooms and hosted by ITV Racing’s Oli Bell.

The flagship diploma course was reformatted in 2023 to align with the academic year and take in the sales season. It now runs from mid-September to the end of April.

“The changes we have made to what was previously the diploma course have achieved our desired objectives and all of these graduates are going on to excellent positions within the industry,” said National Stud chief executive Anna Kerr.

The National Stud's graduating class of 2024

“This is also the first year we have hosted graduation at the Jockey Club Rooms, which is such a fitting setting for our graduates to embark on the next stage of their careers.”

Abbie Taylor, the stud’s education manager said: “Our graduates leave having developed strong industry contacts, a deeper understanding of the theory behind breeding practices, references from leading consignors and multiple accredited qualifications.”

Graduates were: Kirsty Milczarek, Adam Holland, Matthew Daubeney, Maddison Bishop-Peck, Olivia Allen, Tom Heelis, Grace Arthur Tinworth, Lorenna Rossi, Ella Askevold-McDonald, Christie Felton, Natasha Monnery, Georgina Morgan, Maddison Davies, Fflur Jones, Jessica Hodgson, Chloe Griffin, Shaunie Christopher and Miyah Mason.

Lord Grimthorpe, chairman of the National Stud, presents Lorenna Rossi with the Tim Dunlop Memorial Scholarship awarded to the top student on her course

The Tim Dunlop Memorial award given to the course’s top student went to Lorenna Rossi; the Watership Down award for the best practical student went to Fflur Joneswhile Matthew Daubeney won the John Pearce Foundation Award of Merit; the Alborada Trust most improved student award was awarded jointly to Eaun Marlow and Jess Hodgson and Georgina Morgan received an award of recognition for her time on the course. Se is due to join the team at Widden Stud in Australia for the forthcoming Southern Hemisphere breeding season.