Fans of all ages gathered at Summer Saturday's in Newmarket to listen to the popular band that rose to fame in the early 2000s.

Whilst many enjoyed the performance, everyone's a critic, especially one pigeon who let rip on band's bass player Dougie Poynter, but alas the show must go on.

In an unexpected turn of events McFly came on to the Village People's YMCA but it did just the job of warming the crowd up.

McFly performed live at Newmarket Nights.

The band then went into their well known classic 'One For The Radio' and the show really began.

Whilst McFly put on a great performance many will agree it was the introduction of their fifth member who stole the show 7-year-old Audrina who had followed the band from York.

Confident Audrina turned to the crowd, her red guitar in hand and asked them what they wanted to hear.

McFly performed at Newmarket Nights.

Backed McFly and everyone in the crowd she launched into 'It's All About You', the same song Tom Fletcher the band's lead vocalist sang to his wife Giovana Fletcher, author and star of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, on their wedding day.

Audrina wasn't the bands only young star that night as Harry Judd, the band's drummer, was joined in his role by his daughter Lola.

This was the final live performance for the racecourses summer season and as everyone rushed to the shuttle bus to get back into town, it was easy to sit back and reflect on how lucky the town has been to finally welcome back live music after such a long time of silence.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket