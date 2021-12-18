Staff at a pub near Newmarket have praised those who stepped in to help three men who were stabbed there earlier this week, saying their actions saved lives.

It comes after police and ambulance crews were called to The Fox pub in Burwell at 7.26pm on Thursday where three men were found with stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police outside The Fox pub in Burwell following the incident. Picture: Keith Heppell

Staff at the Burwell pub posted on Facebook yesterday to wish the three men a 'swift recovery' and to thank employees on site at the time for their 'calm and decisive actions' and customers for their 'assistance and support' to help the men.

"You all saved lives last night," the post added.

"The people that responded and supported, they demonstrate what Burwell and its people are, what we do, why we live in this community."

The pub was set to remain closed yesterday evening and reopen at lunchtime today.

The Fox pub was closed after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Keith Heppell

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Yesterday, a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "We were called by the ambulance service with reports of an assault at The Fox pub in Burwell at 7.26pm yesterday.

"Three men had suffered stab injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where they remain today, with serious but not life-threatening injuries."

A 37-year-old man from Burwell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting incident 446 of December 16.