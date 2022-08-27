When veteran rider Colin Moore lines up for the Newmarket Town Plate on Saturday, he knows whatever the outcome, he is already on to a winner as his inspirational grandson, Ralph, will be there to greet him after the historic contest.

As enthusiastic as ever at the age of 80, the former jump jockey said it would mean everything if he could become the oldest rider to win the race which, this year, will be run in memory of former town trainer Julie Cecil.

Back in February the passionate amateur, who rode his sole winner over jumps aboard 50-1 chance Son Of Tam at Worcester in November 1961, became a grandfather for the third time when his youngest son Alex, and wife Sam, welcomed Ralph into the world.

Colin Moore with grandchildren Ralph and Sophie

However Ralph soon found himself in the Countess Of Chester Hospital receiving treatment for high-level jaundice, but when his condition began to deteriorate he was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with a suspected heart problem.

After spending several days on a ventilator on the intensive care unit at the Liverpool-based hospital Ralph was finally allowed to go home when his heart scan came back clear and it was discovered he was fighting an infection.

To thank the hospital’s staff, Colin is aiming to raise £500 from his latest efforts in the saddle in the amateur rider contest, which was inaugurated in 1666, to help enable the hospital to continue its good work.

Colin Moore with Town Plate Mount Ballyrath.

“The team there did a great job and I just felt like I wanted to help them and hopefully I can raise a few pounds doing this,” said Colin. “Ralph’s ordeal has definitely helped act as an inspiration for doing this year’s race. He is now six months old and he is a big bonny lad now so I don’t think he will be a jockey,” he added.

Now 12, Colin’s mount Ballyrath may, like his jockey, be in the twilight of his career, but he already has one win to his name this year after springing a 66-1 shock at Wetherby back in January.

The shorter distance of this year’s race, which is being staged over two miles one furlong opposed to its traditional three and three quarter miles due to watering restrictions, may be against him but Colin feels he is no forlorn hope if in the right frame of mind.

To make a donation to either charity, go to/www.justgiving.com/fundraising/colin-moore19 (for Alder Hey) and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/colin-moore18 (for The Injured Jockeys’ Fund).