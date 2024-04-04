A member of Newmarket Joggers will be lining up for the Brighton Marathon on Sunday having been inspired to take on the 26-mile challenge by the young daughter of a close friend who suffered a stroke.

Psychological therapist Rachael Maltpress, who lives in Eriswell near Mildenhall, hopes to raise at least £1,500 for the Stroke Association through her effort in the country’s third largest marathon.

Her inspiration came through Rachel Hardy, daughter of her close friend and work supervisor Rhona, whose life was turned upside down when she suffered a stroke.

Runner Rachael Maltpress hopes to still be jumping for joy after Sunday's Brighton Marathon

“Rachel had a stroke on January 13, last year aged just 27,” said Rachael. “Sporty and an avid gym-goer, she loved her bustling city lifestyle with her friends. But since her stroke, Rachel has had to put on hold what many people in their twenties take for granted.

“She is now calling for more awareness of the fact that stroke can happen to anyone, at any age,” said Rachael. “I will be running the Brighton Marathon to support her message and raise money for the Stroke Association who provide support for stroke survivors of all ages across the UK, helping them to rebuild their lives and achieve their goals.”

Rachel is now 28 and living in Manchester and still having to manage lasting effects caused by the stroke, including fatigue, sight loss and aphasia, which is a speech and communication disorder.

She has had intensive speech and language therapy and is also learning to read again but had been forced to give up her career as a social worker as she was no longer able to drive.

“Despite all she has been through she is such a positive role model and has been my inspiration for this marathon,” said Rachael. “No matter how hard my training runs have been I just have to remember everything that Rachel has been through and just how difficult her recovery process has been. At least I am lucky that I can run.”

Although Rachael has completed the marathon distance before, that was in the form of a trail-based event and Sunday will be the first time she has tackled the distance on the roads and she is hoping to complete in under four and a half hours.

To support Rachael , visit

https://2024brighton marathonweekend.enthuse.com /pf/rachael-maltpress

