An independent shop in a town high street has thanked the community for its support with it set to shut after more than 35 years.

Kitchen & Things has been selling a variety of items from crockery and garden ornaments to glassware and accessories in Newmarket High Street since 1989.

Significant increases in energy costs, business rates, supplier prices and National Insurance contributions, have all contributed to the closure of the store.

It is lined up to shut towards the second half of April.

A Kitchen & Things spokesperson said on social media: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Kitchen & Things on Newmarket High Street after over 30 years of serving the community.

“Like many independent businesses, we have faced rising costs that have made it increasingly difficult to continue trading. Significant increases in business rates, National Insurance contributions, the minimum wage, energy costs, and supplier prices have all contributed to a challenging financial environment.

“Despite our best efforts to adapt, these pressures have made it impossible for us to keep going.”

The spokesperson added: “We want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank each and every one of you - our loyal customers, friends, and supporters - who have shopped with us over the years.

“Your support has meant the world to us and we are truly grateful for the many wonderful memories we have shared.

“Thank you again for being part of our journey. It has been an absolute pleasure serving this community.”

There is a 20 per cent offer on all stock at the store ahead of its closure.