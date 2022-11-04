The verdict on whether West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock should appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in - and SuffolkNews readers have made their opinions known.

The MP for Newmarket and Haverhill announced he would be entering the jungle earlier this week, but 75% of Suffolk News readers who answered our poll opposed his entry into ITV show.

Of the nearly 500 people who took part, 366 voted against his appearance, while 125 voted in favour.

Suffolk News readers have made their verdict on whether Matt Hancock should enter the jungle known. Picture: Mecha Morton

One reader said she was looking forward to seeing him on the show, while another said 'why not' as he'd personally helped and her family her during lockdown.

However, another user was worried public perception could mean he would face a lot of bush-tucker trials.

Others expressed concerns that he was abandoning his duty as an MP to fly halfway across the world, instead of serving the community.

His entrance into the jungle has been controversial.

A petition has been launched to stop him by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, he has been suspended as a Conservative MP and the deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis."

However, a spokesperson for Mr Hancock said he would be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.