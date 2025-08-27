A youth worker is realising his vision after launching a new hub in Newmarket.

Viny Menga, 34, was appointed by the Newmarket Charitable Foundation to serve as the town’s new full-time youth worker from August 4.

The 34-year-old, originally from London and having moved to Newmarket earlier this year, joined through a partnership with Ipswich-based charity 4YP to help deliver a programme of support and engagement for young people.

Youth worker Viny Menga with his wife Makeda Menga

Viny will work with his wife, Makeda, 30, who will support him and act as administrator.

So far in his role, Viny has been meeting people in the community and speaking to young people about what they want.

“I can't wait to help young people moving forward and I’m just so excited for this,” Viny said.

Viny held the official launch for The Hub Newmarket at the Severals Pavilion on Monday

“I’ve been doing youth work for 10 years and as a Christian, I believe my purpose is to help people.

“I get real satisfaction from meeting people, having a conversation, and being able to provide support.”

On Monday afternoon, Viny held the official launch for The Hub Newmarket at the town’s Severals Pavilion, which included games, football coaching, refreshments, education, and more.

The new hub is a vision Viny and Makeda have shared and they both believe there’s nothing quite like it in the town.

“We’ve both always had a vision to start a hub and we feel there is a need for it here, maybe more in terms of something that brings the community together,” Viny said.

“In the conversations I’ve had with children, they feel there’s nothing really for them and nothing really speaks to them.

“I personally feel they’re a little misunderstood and they need people to talk to, so I hope to be someone who can help bridge that gap between young people and their parents, guardians and teachers.”

Makeda added: “I’m really excited to see The Hub Newmarket come to life.”

“Young people in our town deserve a safe, creative space where they can connect, try new things and just be themselves.

“It’s about reminding them that they matter, their voices are powerful and their dreams are possible.”

Following the Hub’s launch, Viny plans to open it on a regular basis from the end of September, with its debut more about raising awareness in the area and letting young people know about it.

In Viny and Makeda’s vision, they hope the hub will be a space where young people can not only relax and socialise, but also receive welfare and interact with other organisations in the community as well as think about career prospects.

Newmarket Charitable Foundation director Josh Schumann said the foundation has long recognised the need for more targeted support for young people in Newmarket, and were delighted to have secured the funding to bring Viny into post.

It follows funding from West Suffolk Council, the Home Office, and reserves allocated by the Foundation.