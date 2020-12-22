A gang of youths tried to set fire to a Newmarket shopping centre at the weekend, with detectives today urging anyone with information about the attempted arson attack to come forwards.

On Sunday at about 8.15pm at the Guineas Shopping Centre, in Fred Archer Way, cardboard was doused in white spirit and then set alight.

Five youths were seen running away from the area, Suffolk Police have said, at the time.

A gang of youths tried to set fire to Newmarket shopping centre at the weekend, with detectives today urging anyone with information about the attempted arson attack to come forwards.

Detectives have today launched an investigation into the arson attempt.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or knows who was responsible, please contact Newmarket police quoting crime reference 37/73738/20."

Last night officers in Newmarket were out dispersing groups of youths in the town after reports of disorder and officers urged parents to keep their children at home.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket