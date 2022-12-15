It can takes players weeks, months and sometimes even a season to fully feel like they have settled into a new club.

A change of system, a different set of team-mates and a manager with fresh demands can all play a role in signings requiring some patience before they produce their best form.

Yet Alfie Connor has wasted no time in settling in at Mildenhall Town. During his two appearances since arriving from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers in late November, Connor has been named Man of the Match on both occasions, playing a key role in midfield as Phil Weavers’ men extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five matches with back-to-back wins.

Mildenhall Town midfielder Alfie Connor receives one of his man of the match awards. Picture: Mildenhall Town FC

“It’s never easy starting at a new club but it’s gone really well so far,” said the 24-year-old. “I only knew Popey (Josh Pope, goalkeeper) when I joined the club so I was walking into a completely new dressing room with lads I didn’t know.

“There’s always an expectation on a new signing, especially when you’re put straight into the team like I was.

“You’ve got to prove yourself straight away and thankfully that’s what I’ve been doing. It’s going well at the moment and it’s down to me to make sure it continues.”

In linking up with Mildenhall, Connor ended a lengthy association with Soham, one that spanned almost five years during two spells.

However, after last season’s relegation from Step 4 and a tough start to life back in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division – which included a 5-1 defeat at Mildenhall in October – it felt like the right time for Connor to move on.

“It’s been a really tough couple of seasons,” he added. “We got relegated and the plan was to try to bounce straight back but it didn’t happen how we hoped.

“It was really tough to leave. I’d had a couple of offers before and always stayed. I think a lot of the club and there’s a lot of really good people there but it just felt like the right time to make a fresh start somewhere else.”

Connor has already opened his goalscoring account in Mildenhall colours from a free kick on debut against Long Melford.

And he is particularly enjoying playing in midfield, having featured in defence on a number of occasions for Soham this term.

“It was good to get a goal so early. I’d crossed a couple of free kicks in earlier in the game but this one was in a better place to hit and the lads said ‘Why not? Test the goalkeeper’. I did and it flew in,” he said.

“I’ll play anywhere for the team but if I had to pick I’d probably say midfield is where I’m best.

“I like to get forward, try to join in with the attacks but also help out defensively.

“Mildenhall like to pass the ball about, especially in the final third, and that suits me.”

Connor and his new team-mates will aim to continue their good sequence of results on Saturday when they host second-placed Harleston Town (3pm).