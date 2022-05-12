Nobody was more surprised than Arthur Summers when news of his call-up to the Suffolk senior side came through.

The 16-year-old Worlington batsman has been part of the county’s youth set-up since under-9 level and last month he was the 12th man for two Twenty20 fixtures against Lincolnshire.

Nevertheless, when an e-mail came through informing Summers that he had been selected for back-to-back games versus Norfolk and Hertfordshire over the bank holiday weekend, his initial assumption was that a mistake had been made.

Arthur Summers was surprised to be selected by Suffolk earlier this month. Picture: Mecha Morton

And yet there was no error. The former Mildenhall schoolboy had made the cut and went on to feature in all four matches, top scoring with a knock of 21 during a win over Norfolk.

“I’m one of the youngest players to have played for Suffolk and so I was very surprised,” said the Worlington resident.

“I went through the winter and thought that maybe getting in the second team would be possible and then try to establish myself in there.

The opening batsman top scored for Worlington during their National Village Cup defeat at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

“But there was a few injuries, a few players unavailable and it all just came together.

“I still thought that they’d made a mistake though, even after I’d been the 12th man the week before, which was an experience in itself.

“Being around the squad was a great experience and then all of a sudden I’m making my debut.”

It remains to be seen when the next call will come, and it may be that Summers is going to have to show some patience.

The former Mildenhall schoolboy is keen to build upon his Suffolk debut. Picture: Mecha Morton

That is something he is well aware of, and so he was doubly determined to enjoy the experience.

“To say I felt comfortable would be a big push but I definitely enjoyed it,” he said.

“I knew it was a big moment but I didn’t want to be overcome by the pressure of the situation.

“I was told only 30 minutes before that I was going to open the batting and that helped because I didn’t get the chance to over-think things.

Arthur Summers has risen through the ranks at Worlington. Picture: Mecha Morton

“There is a few things I’d have done differently but I very rarely come back from any match and not think that. I mainly wanted to enjoy it and I did that.

“Rashy (Tom Rash, captain) and Adam (Mansfield, coach) were great. They made me feel confident and told me to own the moment.

“It felt good to know I wasn’t going to be judged for attacking from the get-go.

“Hopefully I’ve made myself known to those that pick the team now.

The youngster pictured batting for Worlington III in 2019. Picture: Mark Bullimore

“My debut might have come around because of injuries but injuries are a part of sport and so I’ll keep pushing for any opportunity that comes my way.”

Summers is also keen to highlight the role Worlington have played in his cricketing journey so far.

He joined the village club more than 10 years ago and has worked his way up to the first team, for whom he scored 48 runs during Saturday’s defeat at Maldon.

“We got a leaflet through the door about joining the club and some of my earliest memories are of being down there at the age of four or five and running around like a headless chicken,” Summers, who also plays youth football for Newmarket Town, reflected.

“I joined in a few sessions, really liked it and I’ve never left.

“It’s a great club to be involved in. Adam Gallop has set up a great youth section and there has always been plenty of teams to play for and plenty of good coaches.

“The youth set-up is really thriving and the future is looking really bright.

“I’m also enjoying being part of the first team. I was very new to it last year and it felt like a big step up at the time, but this year I’m hoping that I can be one of the leading players in the team.”

Meanwhile, Worlington followed up their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One loss to Maldon by exiting the National Village Cup to Easton on Sunday.

Summers top scored with 68 but it was not enough to prevent his side from being defeated by three wickets.

Worlington return to league action on Saturday with a home derby against Mildenhall II (12pm).