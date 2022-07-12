Mildenhall Fen Tigers have moved to ease their ongoing injury crisis by bringing Matt Marson back to the club, subject to BSPL approval.

The Australian rider will come into the squad in place of Alex Spooner, who currently finds himself on the sidelines with a dislocated shoulder.

The 22-year-old from Perth is well known to Mildenhall fans, having ridden more than 60 times for the Fen Tigers in a couple of previous spells with the club. He won the National Trophy in his early days riding over in the UK and later returned to cover an injury to Sam Bebee in 2019.

Matt Marson has rejoined the Mildenhall Fen Tigers. Picture: Mecha Morton

He had been due to be part of the Fen Tigers' line-up in 2020, but the impact of Covid-19 put paid to those hopes.

Marson said: “It is great to get back to Mildenhall. Obviously I couldn’t say no when the opportunity came. Mildenhall is like home to me with such great supporters, staff and management there.

“I may only be riding a handful of meetings but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity they have given me.

“Hopefully I can make an impact with the team as I’m always willing to help. Hopefully I can just get my name out there again.

“I’m really looking forward to it and riding as much as I can while I’m over here.”

Providing the necessary paperwork is completed in time, Marson is set to ride for the Fen Tigers at Belle Vue Colts on Friday before returning to West Row 48 hours later when Armadale visit the Mildenhall Stadium.