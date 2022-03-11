Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Sam Bebee insists he will enter the new speedway season the fittest he has ever been after putting in the hard work away from the track over the winter.

The Feltwell-based rider is one of three members from the Fen Tigers team that clinched last year’s National Development League (NDL) who will return to the club and attempt to help them successfully defend speedway’s third tier title this season.

After steering clear of injury last term the 21-year-old, who took part in a warm-up event at Scunthorpe on Sunday, started all 10 of the Fen Tigers’ NDL fixtures scoring a total of 58 points, excluding bonuses, from his 45 rides.

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers squad for the 2022 season. Picture: Derek Leader

He said: “I’ve been riding my motocross bike since January to help me keep fit while I’ve been doing lots of gym work with Luke Ruddick (former Fen Tigers rider).

“I want to improve everything and by improving my fitness it will help me improve on the track.

“I know riders say this all the time but I’m genuinely the fittest I’ve ever been.

“I’ve been doing lots of cardio and core work as well as specialising on things that help me on my bike and working on my weak points.

“I feel like I have improved physically and mentally as well. I feel better prepared and I’m now ready to go for it.”

Despite scoring consistently last season Bebee feels it wasn’t until near the end of the campaign that he was at his best.

He added: “I felt I took a while to get going last season just because you would get going then have a while out because there were so few fixtures.

“It was towards the end of the season that I started getting into a rhythm when a few of the meetings were closer together.

“Staying injury free was also a big thing last season as I’ve never really been able to get on a roll before as it has always been stop-start.”

Reflecting on his performances last season Bebee, who was in attendance at the club’s Meet The Riders event on Saturday, points to his paid 13 total (11+2) in the Fen Tigers’ penultimate meeting of the 2021 campaign against the Kent Royals as a real highlight.

He said: “Beating Kent at the end of the season was a standout moment. I went out and on my first ride and didn’t do very well.

“I would have really struggled in the past and thought that would be my meeting over but I adapted and went out in my next race and came back stronger. I just pushed on from there.

“That was a really big change for me. When something like that goes right it really helps your confidence.”

Although pleased with how last season went Bebee feels it is now time to build on those efforts if he is to take his career to the next level and earn a call-up to racing with a Championship outfit by the end of 2022.

He added: “Firstly I want to remain injury free again this season. If I can achieve my average or better at every meeting then I would be happy.

“Towards the end of the season I’d like to push for a call-up from a Championship club. I’ve definitely got the capability there is no question about it.

“If everything fires and I stay injury free hopefully my hard work will pay off and I can achieve that.”