Alfie Bowtell is confident he can live up to expectations in his role as Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ number one after admitting that he is a different rider to the one that represented the club seven years ago.

Big things are expected this season of the 26-year-old, who makes his return to the West Row-based outfit on a full time basis for the first time since 2016 after arriving at the club on a 10.67 average, which is the highest in the National Development League (NDL).

Having such a lofty average comes with an element of pressure but Bowtell insists he can show Fen Tigers fans why he has been given such a number by firing in the big scores to back it up - starting against his old club Kent Royals at the Mildenhall Stadium in Sunday’s season opener (4pm).

Alfie Bowtell will be Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ number one in 2023. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bowtell said: “I’m looking forward to riding for Mildenhall again and I’m excited. It’s nice to come back as I know what the fans are like here.

“Last time I was here I didn’t have a clue what was going on in my life. Now I’ve got an 18-month-old son and I’m married. I’ve definitely changed a lot since I last pulled on the Fen Tigers colours.

“My aim is to try to win every race and I expect myself to win every race here.

Alfie Bowtell suffered a broken leg and torn ACL last year. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I guess there is a bit of pressure on me with having the biggest average in the league but I will just try and enjoy it.”

Last season ended prematurely for Bowtell after he suffered an injury to his right leg and knee while on Championship duty for Plymouth Gladiators against Oxford Cheetahs in July.

But after scoring a paid six total (5+1) for a Newcastle Select side in the Tyne-Tees Trophy against Redcar Bears on Friday the Harlow-based rider, who will also double up in the Championship with Birmingham Brummies, feels he is back in a good place.

He added: “Last year started really well and then it ended a bit prematurely with a broken leg and torn ACL (knee injury) which was a bit of a nightmare. Up until then I was happy how my season was going.

Alfie Bowtell with the team's manager Jason Gardner. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I don’t have my right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) anymore as that is completely unattached in my knee but the rest of the leg is as good as going to get without having to have an ACL reconstruction.

“My injured leg is probably stronger than my other leg as I’ve been doing so much work around it. I’ve been training more than I ever have and I’m probably in the best shape I’ve been in.

“I got married abroad earlier this year and I wanted to get fit for that as well and I still go for physio twice a week on my knee and that has helped progress it.

“It was good to get that first meeting out of the way, but if you are thinking about an injury you have had you shouldn’t be out on the track. You have to ignore the past and focus on the present.”

A look through the statistics shows there are no league titles of any sorts next to Bowtell’s name, something he believes the Fen Tigers are capable of helping to address this season.

Bowtell, who got married to his partner Jessica in Jamaica earlier this year, added: “On paper the team looks one of the strongest in the league

“ It will be a shame if we lose any home meetings, but as long as we win all our home meetings and pick up a few points away we will be okay for the play-offs.

“I think George Congreve could be a bit of an ace in the pack for us while I don’t expect to see Lee (Complin) losing too many races either. Arran Butcher I think will go well as he had a good time at Oxford and I can see him getting some double figure scores at reserve.

“Hopefully me and Lee won’t lose many heat 13s and 15s and we should be good to watch. Without sounding over confident I reckon we will be up there towards the end of the season.”