Callum Wilkinson has undergone surgery to correct a troublesome knee injury.

The Moulton-raised race walker made the decision to go under the knife last month having struggled with pain since returning from last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he finished 10th.

“After getting back into training around October nothing felt like it went smoothly,” said Wilkinson, who will celebrate his 25th birthday on Monday.

Callum Wilkinson is working towards some major events later in the year. Picture: Tim Snook

“I went from the high of the Olympics to nothing going my way – it was frustrating.

“It was becoming increasingly painful to get the leg straight, which is vital in the sport.

“I spoke to the surgeon, Mr Sam Church, and he gave me a few options and I decided to have the surgery.

“I’d got to a point where it wasn’t just affecting my training, it was impacting on day to day life.

“I want to be active not just in my career but also when I retire so I had to do something.

“The surgeon was happy with how it all went and now the focus is on the recovery.”

The race walking calendar is populated with big events this year with the European Championships and World Athletics Championships followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy is hopeful of being fit to compete, though he has conceded he may pick and choose which races he enters in a bid to ensure he is in the best shape.

He added: “It looks like the recovery should be quite quick. It’s not an ACL injury when you can write off the next six or nine months.

“It’s exciting to know that I’m still in contention to feature in these major championships.

“I don’t want to be at home watching, I want this to be a busy summer.

“There are three champs and I might have to pick and choose to be in the best shape I can be to be competitive.

“It’s a massive year and while I don’t want to down-play the Europeans or the Worlds because they are huge, a home Commonwealth Games is a really big thing to be part of.”