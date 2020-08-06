After an injury-ravaged spell at Bury Town, winger Joe Carden has rejoined Soham Town Rangers.

Carden switched to Soham’s Isthmian League North Division rivals in February 2019 but in just his third outing for the Blues at Aveley he suffered anterior cruciate knee ligament damage – an injury that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

He returned 12 months later in a 2-1 win against Histon, but other niggling injuries and the Covid-19 enforced stoppage of football has meant he has had very little match action of late.

FOOTBALL: Soham v Haringey Borough..Joe Carden scores for Soham..Picture Mark Westley. (39853722)

And in a bid to rediscover his form, fitness and enjoyment of the game, Carden has moved back to the club where he won the Manager’s Player of the Year award at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Player-boss Robbie Mason said: “We kept in contact because we both did our ACL’s at the same time. I wanted to see how he was getting on and how he was coping with it.

“I decided to give him a call when training restarted recently, just to see where his head was at and what he was looking to do next season.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall Town v Bury Town Joe Carden Bury Town Picture Mark Westley. (39853896)

“Ultimately he just wants to enjoy his football and play as much as he can. And he felt like the most he has enjoyed playing is when he was with us a couple of years ago.

“On his day Joe is unplayable and he is a confidence player. You get the best out of him when he feels comfortable and happy – that is when he performs.

“He has been out for a long time so now it is just about getting his head down and getting his love back for the game.

“From our point of view we won’t push him. He’s had a long time out and he needs to be right, but it’s no doubt he’s a big signing for us and gives us another really good option.”

