Lakenheath Youth Football Club’s annual Challenge Cup event has been branded a success.

A total of 11 matches were played across the weekend as the club celebrated being able to host all of its teams for the first time since Covid-19 impacted on all sport.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback and it was nice to see everyone come together,” said youth chairman Richard Horrex.

The Under-11s. Picture: Mark Westley – to view more pictures and purchase, visit www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

“It was great to have so many parents come up to thank us but to be honest the smiles on the kids’ faces in the all of the photos, that’s why we do it.

“Like everyone we had to stop for a couple of years and you wondered what was going to happen with all of the rules.

“But we got players back as soon as we could because we felt it was important. The rules have been tricky for our coaches and volunteers, but everyone has been fantastic.”

Match action from Challenge Cup weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

This year’s games were played at The Pit – home of Lakenheath’s senior sides – for the first time in a number of years, having more recently been played at the village’s playing field, which is the venue for league matches.

Horrex explained: “We had a few people ask why we were so keen to use The Pit. The playing field would have been easier because there is more space and the pitches are already marked out, but it’s not for us, it’s for the kids.

“I remember playing for the club when I was their age and I loved playing at The Pit – it felt like a proper stadium with a stand.

“It makes it more special for them and gives them a day to remember.

Lakenheath Under-7s show off their medals after playing against Rocklands.

“I also want to thank Lakenheath for letting us use the facility – they were great.”

The Under-9 Greens. Picture: Mark Westley

Match action from Challenge Cup weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Match action from Challenge Cup weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Lakenheath Under-8s. Picture: Mark Westley

Lakenheath Youth chairman Richard Horrex. Picture: Mark Westley

Match action from Challenge Cup Weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

* Anyone wishing to join the youth set-up can contact richard.horrex@gmail.com for more information.