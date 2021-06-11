Having not kicked a ball competitively for more than two years, Darryl Coakley is keen to get back to enjoying his football at Mildenhall Town.

The left-back has been sidelined since April 2019 with a cruciate knee ligament injury that he suffered while on the books of fellow Suffolk side AFC Sudbury.

However, having undergone an operation and a lengthy period of rehabilitation, the former Cambridge United player is now closing in on a return to action.

The left-back last played for AFC Sudbury in 2019. Picture: Mark Bullimore

And he will once again be turning out for Mildenhall, having previously played for the club back in the 2012/13 season.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Mildenhall. I've actually spoken to Ricky (Cornish, manager) a few times about coming over but I decided to stay in the league I was in with Sudbury," said Coakley.

"I've missed two seasons but now it feels like the right time to get back playing and enjoying myself.

Darryl Coakley has rejoined Mildenhall eight years after leaving. Picture: Richard Marsham

"I've done some good training with the boys during the last four to six weeks and after a good pre-season hopefully I'll be ready to go come the first game of the season."

Coakley is rejoining a club with aspirations of battling towards the top end of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division next term.

And despite having suffered a serious injury, at the age of 30 Coakley feels that there is still plenty left in the tank.

"Ricky has been clear in the chats I've had with him that he wants to be challenging at the top end," added the ex-Bury Town and Needham Market player.

"He's assembling a squad that will hopefully be able to do that – there's a lot of good players in the squad.

"This is the only serious injury I've had but I've recovered and still feel that I have plenty to give.

"Your best years in football are probably between the ages of 25 and 33, so I have some really good years left in me and hopefully I can play a part in Mildenhall being successful."

