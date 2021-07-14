Covid-19 has continued to wreak havoc with the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League schedule.

A positive test within the Swardeston camp – and the subsequent requirement of players to self isolate – forced the cancellation of their recent games against Copdock & Old Ipswichian and most recently Bury St Edmunds.

However, the eight-time champions' return to action has been further delayed with the news that their opponents this Saturday – Mildenhall – will be unable to fulfil the fixture.

Wamil Way was due to host Mildenhall versus Swardeston on Saturday

Several members of the Mildenhall squad are currently in self isolation after a positive Covid-19 test, and therefore the Wamil Way clash will not go ahead.

The EAPL secretary Andy Abbott said in a statement: "The league has been advised that several Mildenhall CC players have had to self isolate after a positive Covid test.

"As always the health and welfare of participants and spectators is paramount.

"Your management committee will be meeting shortly to decide what happens with these fixtures which is the most equitable to all."

