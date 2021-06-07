Former Cambridge United defender Darryl Coakley has agreed to return for a second spell at Mildenhall Town.

The left-back first arrived at Recreation Way in 2012 from neighbouring Bury Town, whom he joined following his release by Cambridge – then of the Conference Premier – 12 months earlier.

He played a season at Mildenhall before switching to higher-league Needham Market, spending five years at Bloomfields before leaving to be reunited with his former boss Mark Morsley at AFC Sudbury in the early part of 2018.

Darryl Coakley has agreed a move to Mildenhall Town, having last played for AFC Sudbury.

Coakley has not featured in a competitive fixture since the conclusion of the 2018/19 season due to a knee injury, but he has now fully recovered a will link up with Ricky Cornish's Mildenhall squad for the upcoming Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign.

Cornish said: "I am delighted to add another quality player to an already good squad. I've been after Coaks for a while now.

"He has a great left foot and an excellent delivery. Adding a player of his quality to the squad makes us very competitive and we look forward to seeing him back in Hall colours."

Meanwhile, Coakley and his Mildenhall team-mates will begin their pre-season friendly programme at home against lower-league Debenham LC on Saturday, July 3.

That is followed by clashes with West Wratting (July 6), Leiston (July 9), Bury Town (July 13), Soham Town Rangers (July 16), Cambridge City (July 20) and Histon (July 23) – all matches at home.

Boss Cornish is also hoping to have another fixture to add in to the schedule before the season gets under way on Saturday, July 31.

