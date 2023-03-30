When it comes to being committed to the cause there are few speedway riders anywhere in the country that can match the efforts Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ new recruit Ben Trigger will go to this season.

Based in Devon, the 16-year-old faces a 10-hour round trip for every home meeting, but although much of his time before and after meetings will be spent on the motorway, he admits he is looking forward to joining the club.

And having posted a number of impressive scores as an opposing rider in recent seasons, the 2021 British 500cc Youth champion now hopes he can replicate that form wearing Fen Tigers colours.

Ben Trigger is based in Devon. Picture: Mecha Morton

Trigger said: “It is about five hours each way from home. For a home meeting it is a long trip but I’m willing to do anything for the club and for a team spot.

“Mildenhall offered me team places last year and the year before so they have been keen to have me in the past.

“When they offered it to me this year I jumped at the chance. I’ve always had good results around here whether that be in individual meetings or in the league riding against them.

Ben Trigger will also ride for the Plymouth Gladiators this season. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I like the track and hopefully I can use that to my advantage to score good points this season. I’ve grown up riding a lot at Plymouth and that is a small track there and maybe that is an aspect why I like it here.”

Arriving on a 6.00 average, Trigger acknowledges he has work to do if he is to jump above both Alfie Bowtell and Lee Complin this season. However, he hopes he can build on that figure while making an impression on the fans.

He added: “I’m number three at the moment and I hope to at least keep that as I think it will be hard to overtake Lee and Alfie’s average. I just want to improve my average and improve my consistency.

“I always want to try and please the crowd wherever I go so I will be trying to put on a show and win over their love for me.

“Having a good team spirit and support from the crowd all adds together. Hopefully it will be a good year and an enjoyable one.”

As for his first meeting in Fen Tigers colours Trigger, who will also appear for Plymouth Gladiators in the Championship, believes that in the Kent Royals the club have the perfect opportunity to get off to a good start when the teams meet in West Row on Sunday (4pm).

He said: “Looking at Kent’s team compared to ours I do think we have a stronger team without sounding arrogant. Hopefully we can really hit them hard and hit the ground running.

“It is nice to win your first meeting as it sets the standard. If you do end up having a loss in your first meeting you just have to go back to chalkboard and see what went wrong, but hopefully we won’t need to do that.”