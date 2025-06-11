Manager Michael Shinn has insisted that the ‘door will always be open’ for Ally Conway after his departure from Newmarket Town was confirmed.

The attack-minded midfielder joined the Jockeys during the 2022/23 season from Cambridge City and quickly established himself as a key player in Shinn’s side.

He scored 16 goals during his first full campaign – a haul that included a brace in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division play-off semi-final and another in the final as Newmarket secured promotion to Step 4 for the first time in the club’s history.

Ally Conway has joined Bury Town from Newmarket Town. Picture: Mark Westley

And he followed that up last term with seven more goals to help Newmarket secure their Isthmian League North Division status.

However, Conway has now opted to test himself at a higher leave with Bury Town, who won the North Division play-offs in May.

Shinn said: “I’ve got a lot of time for Ally. He came to us from Cambridge City and he’d gone through a tough period with his football.

“He’s been excellent for us. His energy, his enthusiasm and the fact that he’d play anywhere for us – he was a massive part of what we’ve achieved.

“He’ll be a big miss, both as a player and as a person, but he’s got to give something like this a go.

“That might sound like a strange thing to say as his manager for the last couple of seasons and of course we didn’t want to lose him, but we’d never stand in the way of someone looking to move higher.

“The door will always be open for Ally to come back and we wish him well.”

While Conway has moved on, Shinn has bolstered his midfield options with the addition of Sam Coombes.

The 29-year-old, who finished last season on the books of Ipswich Wanderers, has also turned out for Maldon & Tiptree and Enfield.

Shinn added: “Losing Ally is a blow but in Sam we’re bringing in someone that can control the tempo of games.

“He’s got a good range of passing and that will help us to have more possession. He reads the game well and we’re very pleased he’s agreed to join.”

Meanwhile, off the pitch, Shinn’s assistant Wayne Goddard has left the club.

Goddard has spent the past three seasons in the dugout alongside Shinn, but he has stepped away in order to support his son Theo, who recently signed a deal at EFL League Two side MK Dons.

“We get on so well and over the last three seasons our dugout has been a really enjoyable place to be,” said Shinn.

“We always knew that when our kids got to a certain age there might be a decision to make and Theo has done fantastic to get to MK Dons.

“Wayne had to be realistic about what he was able to commit and he’s the sort of person that will not do it if he can’t give it everything.

“He’s not been able to watch his boy progress as much as he’d have liked with us so I totally understand his decision.”

Joe Bennett has returned to the club to fill the void that has been left by Goddard.