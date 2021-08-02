Mark Wallis and his team were left basking in one of the best nights in his long training career on Saturday, following carrying off both the Coral Regency and Sussex Cup titles at Brighton & Hove Greyhound Stadium.

Both Category One finals, which each carried £10,000 winning prizes, were confirmed for the Lakenheath handler and his Imperial Kennels team within a mad hour of each other.

Drumcrow Brent (5/1) kicked things off in the Coral Sussex Cup Final, overtaking kennel-mate Antingua Storm in a highly-pleasing one-two.

Mark Wallis of Imperial Kennels saw Aayamza Royale land him his first Sussex Cup Final win Picture: Mecha Morton

It had proved one of the last Category One events to have previously eluded Wallis and his team.

But the night got even better when Aayamza Royale (11/4) put in a sensational late turn of pace to come from the back of the field and take the Coral Regency Final from Ragtime Arthur on the line.

Wallis had been watching on from Monmore, having left his son Daniel and daughter Emily, who had progressed through the heats at Hove, to finish the job off for him.

"We did not want to change anything with them having taken them through the heats and done so well," he said.

"It was fantastic, coming on one of the biggest nights of greyhounds of the year.

"It is good winning one but if you can win both it is incredible."

And he was particularly pleased to have landed the Sussex Cup at long last.

"We've been second twice in the Sussex Cup over the years and it is a competition steeped in history.

"To get the one-two as well is great."

And he was left in awe at the performance of Aayamza Royale in the Regency Final as she went from last to first late on.

"To pass all five dogs is exceptional and has got people talking in the sport.

"It was an absolute whirlwind finish from a bitch that does not know she is beaten and just seems to know where the line is.

"That is four Category Ones she has won now and she is one of those bitches that is a one-off.

"She is one of the best marathon bitches that has ever graced the sport, if not the best."

He said the regining Greyhound of the Year is set to get a run-out at Towcester on Sunday in preparation for the Category One event at the same track a week on Sunday.

