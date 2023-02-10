Mildenhall Town manager Phil Weavers has bolstered his squad with the addition of two new players.

Former Soham Town Rangers and Histon defender Cameron Watson has arrived at The Riverside Stadium from Saffron Walden Town, while goalkeeper Frank Gammon was most recently with fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers.

Both players were in the squad for last weekend's 1-1 draw at Ely City – with Watson making his debut off the bench – while they are also expected to be available for selection for tomorrow's derby at home against Newmarket Town.

Ex-Soham Town Rangers defender Cameron Watson has signed for Mildenhall Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Weavers said: "I had dreams of grandeur I think, being able to run a small squad with everyone being available and injury free all season, but the truth is it’s been our Achilles heel at times and it’s something we’ve needed to address for a while.

"We lost Taylor (Hastings) to a long-term injury back in October and with Butch (Luke Butcher, captain) missing games at various stages as well, we’ve now played a total of 10 different pairings at centre half. It’s not ideal obviously, generally you try and keep as much consistency as possible with your back four and we just haven’t been able to do that, which probably reflects in some of the goals we’ve been conceding.

"Cam, similar to other lads we’ve brought in this year, fits the profile of player we look for. He’s a great age at 27, experience of playing at a higher level and someone known for being a presence in both boxes.

Goalkeeper Frank Gammon will provide some competition for Josh Pope. Picture: Mark Westley

"Hopefully he can come in and hit the ground running and give us that consistency we’ve lacked at times.

"Somewhere we have been fortunate is in goal. Josh Pope is arguably the best goalkeeper around at this level and we are lucky to have him, but with our number two 'keeper away at university I feel like we are tempting fate and when the opportunity arose it was a no brainer for me.

"Frank is a class 'keeper in his own right and similar to Cam he already knows a few lads in the squad and to bring him in to support Popey until the end of the season just makes sense.

"Both were in the squad for the Ely game just gone and have fitted in immediately and I’m really happy to get them both in for the final third of the season."