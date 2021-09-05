Big celebrations were in order at Sawston & Babraham and Newmarket Cricket Clubs last night.

For Sawston & Babraham, they wrapped up the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League title following a 140-run victory at Great Witchingham.

It wrapped up an historic moment for the Rams, who were playing their first ever full season at this level of cricket.

Sawston & Babraham are EAPL champions. Picture: Mecha Morton

Waqas Hussain was the star with the bat in Norfolk, hitting an unbeaten 106 from 117 deliveries as Sawston & Babraham posted 250-8 from their 50 overs.

And it was a target the hosts got nowhere near reaching as Mark Smith and CJ Guest claimed three wickets apiece, while there was pairs for James van de Peer and George Darlow.

The title winners will sign off from their memorable 2021 campaign next Saturday when they welcome Copdock & Old Ipswichian to the Spicers Sports Ground (11am).

Meanwhile, further history was made as Newmarket – playing their first season since being reformed – secured promotion up to Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Whiting & Partners League without being in action.

Having completed their league fixtures, all Newmarket could do was wait to see the outcome of Blunham's clash against Foxton II.

Eleven points or more for Blunham would have seen them go up at Newmarket's expense, but as it was they chalked up just six during a 118-run defeat.

It completed a fantastic turnaround by Newmarket, who three weeks ago were way off the promotion pace before back-to-back victories – one of which came against Blunham – gave them a fighting chance.

Newmarket Cricket Club have been promoted. Picture: Mecha Morton

Captain Mark Nunn wrote on the club's Facebook page: "Today has been an historic day for our cricket club, we have achieved promotion to Division 1 in our first season.

"A huge effort to everyone involved with making this possible, just goes to show with some belief, dedication and commitment anything is possible.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, it’s been a long, hard but ultimately rewarding season which has ended in promotion to Division 1."

