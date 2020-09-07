Mildenhall win big in derby with Burwell & Exning while Sudbury also enjoy fine victory to keep the pressure on the leaders of the East Anglian Premier League's regional groups
Burwell & Exning’s (44) tough campaign in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League North Group continued on Saturday with a nine-wicket thrashing at Mildenhall (45-1).
The visitors won the toss at Wamil Way and elected to bat first, but they lasted just 22 overs before being bowled out.
Opener Tom Griffiths and Josh Bowers were Burwell & Exning’s joint top scorers with eight runs apiece, which was the same value as the extra columns.
And in what was an afternoon to forget, none of the away side’s batting line-up was at the crease for longer than 25 deliveries. That player was Tom Newman, who contributed just one run before departing.
In terms of the Mildenhall bowling attack, Alex Cruickshank (3-12), Jack Loveday (3-7) and Tom Rash (3-7) all claimed a trio of wickets each alongside one for Tristan Blackledge.
Dom Palmer (7) was the only Mildenhall batsman to fall in the reply, with the hosts getting over the line in one ball shy of eight overs thanks to Rash (29) and Matt Allen (1).
The result has left Mildenhall second in the group, 21 points adrift of leaders Swardeston.
On Saturday they host fifth-placed Horsford (11am) ahead of what could be a crucial final fixture against the table toppers.
Burwell & Exning, meanwhile, remain rooted to the foot of the standings with more than a 50-point gap to the team above them.
They will host Great Witchingham on Saturday (11am).
In the South Group, Sawston & Babraham (193-9) continue to set the pace following Saturday’s four-run win at Bury St Edmunds (189).
Josh Jordan and James Vanderpeer both returned to open the innings for Sawston & Babraham and combined for a patient 36-run opening stand.
SBCC’s first 50 came off 109 balls and Vandepeer (43) then added another 35 runs with Waqas Hussain (42), who in turn added a further 40 with Ben Clilverd (20).
However, an all to familiar batting collapse saw SBCC slip from a promising 125-3 to 133-6.
Fortunately, Alex Stafford (35 from 31 balls), coming in at eight, rediscovered some of last year’s positive form as he helped the late order add 51 precious runs before the last pair of Mark Smith and Tommy Hams moved the score on to 193-9.
For large parts of the reply fourth-placed Bury looked favourites to get over the winning line in their final home game, and they required just six runs off the last over with two wickets to spare.
But the visitors held their nerve as Tim Moses bowled Ben Whittaker and Jordan followed up by running out Charlie Cook to wrap up a dramatic victory.
SBCC, who lead the group by 19 points, travel to Frinton-on-Sea on Saturday (11am) and will then head to Woolpit on Sunday for the final of the ‘Thank You NHS’ Suffolk Cup against Sudbury (2.30pm).
A mammoth opening stand between Martyn Cull (101) and skipper Adam Mansfield (89) set Sudbury (303-7) up for a crushing 92-run victory over hosting Saffron Walden (211) on Saturday.
It maintained the pressure on Sawston & Babraham with the 25 points keeping the gap at 19 with two games, one against each other, left, aside from their cup final on Sunday.
Cull was eventually caught on 101 from 143 balls.
Club captain Darren Batch ended with fine figures of 5-28 to stretch his lead at the top of the Sudbury wicket taking charts after an excellent season with the ball.
Before Sudbury’s title-defending Thank You NHS Suffolk T20 Cup final at Woolpit CC, there is Saturday’s penultimate South Group game at Copdocok & Old Ipswichian (11am). Their opponents are third in the table, but 55 points behind them.
Results round-up:
North Group:
Great Witchingam v Cambridge
Played at Walcis Park
Cambridge 279 for 5 in 50 overs (Z Hussain 76, J Atkinson 56)
Great Witchingham 276 for 8 in 50 overs (S Arthurton 100, T New 79)
Cambridge (25 points) beat Great Witchingham (7 points) by 3 runs
Horsford v Swardeston
Played at Manor Park
Swardeston 274 for 7 in 50 overs (C Taylor 89 )
Horsford 234 all out in 47.4 overs (J Reynolds 117)
Swardeston (25 points) beat Horsford (7 points) by 40 runs
Mildenhall v Burwell & Exning
Played at Wamil Way
Burwell 44 all out in 22 overs
Mildenhall 45 for 1 in 7.5 overs
Mildenhall (25 points ) beat Burwell & Exning (0 points) by 9 wickets
South Group:
Bury St Edmunds v Sawston Babraham
Played at Victory Ground
Sawston Babraham 193 for 9 in 50 overs
Bury St Edmunds 189 all out in 49.2 overs
Sawston Babraham (25 points ) beat Bury St Edmunds ( 6 Points ) by 4 runs
Frinton on Sea v Copdock & Old Ipswichian
Played at Ashlyns Road
Frinton on Sea 311 for 9 in 50 overs(S Webb Snowling 54 K Parkes 53 )
Copdock & Old Ipswichian 277 for 8 in 50 overs (D Mlambo 77)
Frinton on Sea (25 points ) beat Copdock & Old Ipswichian ( 9 points ) by 34 runs
Saffron Walden v Sudbury
Played at Anglo American Sporting Ground
out in 31.2 overs
Sudbury 303 for 7 in 50 Overs ( M Cull 101 ,A Mansfield 89 )
Saffron Walden 211 all out in 47.4 overs ( D Batch 5 for 28 )
Sudbury (25 points ) beat Saffron Walden ( 6 Points ) by 92 runs
