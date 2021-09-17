Jason Edwards hopes he can secure the biggest individual title of his career by making his final appearance in the rearranged British Under-19 Final one to remember at Scunthorpe tonight.

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers star, who turned 19 on Tuesday, will bid to claim the perfect late birthday present in the coveted competition, which has been switched to the Eddie Wright Raceway after the initial event at Mildenhall Stadium last month was called off after five heats.

Having played a leading role for the Fen Tigers in recent weeks, Edwards will now try to land his second individual title this month by adding the British Under-19 crown to his victory in the inaugural NORA 500cc Solo Speedway Championship at the Isle Of Wight.

Jason Edwards will be gunning for glory in Scunthorpe. Picture: Mark Westley

Edwards, who is set to be joined at the event by club-mates Nathan Ablitt and Elliot Kelly, said: “I was dead happy with the way I started the initial meeting at Mildenhall. It was just so unlucky that it tipped it down with rain which was not ideal but we move on to the meeting now being at Scunthorpe.

“Everyone is now back on zero points on a completely different track, but there is no real advantage there as it is an open track and is quite slick.

“I’ve just got to bang it over the four laps and see where I am at the end of that. I think we are all capable of taking points from each other and everyone going there will think they can win.

“It was a good meeting I had in the individual on the Isle Of Wight but Scunthorpe and the Isle Of Wight are polar opposites of tracks.

“This is my last time in the Under-19s and all those who are eligible to ride in it have it on the agenda at the start of the year to do well in so we will try and give it a really good shot.”

The Fen Tigers maintained their push for the National Development League title on Sunday with a 47-41 victory over the Leicester Lion Cubs, however the win was overshadowed by a heat 14 crash which left talented youngster Sam Hagon requiring hospital treatment.

Although eventually emerging victorious it proved to be a testing afternoon for the hosts, who lost the services of Luke Ruddick with a leg injury following his collision with the second bend air fence in the re-run of heat five.

The resulting re-run saw the Lion Cubs, courtesy of a victory for Ben Trigger and second for Dan Thompson secure a 5-1, move into a five-point lead, although the Fen Tigers hit back immediately with a 4-2 in the very next heat, from Jordan Jenkins and Sam Bebee.

A first 5-1 of the afternoon, courtesy of Edwards and Ablitt in heat eight, saw the Fen Tigers nose into a one-point lead, which was extended to nine points going into heat 13 after 5-1s were secured by Jenkins and Bebee in heat 10 and Hagon and Elliot Kelly in heat 12.

After bagging his first win of the meeting Hagon was then taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after sustaining facial injuries following a collision with the first bend air fence in his attempts to avoid Tom Spencer, who failed to turn his bike in time.

Much to the astonishment of most of those inside the stadium Ablitt, not Spencer, was excluded from the re-run, which the Lion Cubs secured a 3-2 in before taking a 4-2 in the finale through Dan and Joe Thompson to hand them a losing bonus point.

Lee Chipchase, the Fen Tigers’ general and commercial manager, said: “I don’t want to say too much on it but I thought the referee made some poor decisions and I don’t know why Nathan was excluded in heat 14.

“What happened to Sam earlier in that heat though really put a downer on the whole meeting.

“The Thompson twins held Leicester together while Ben Trigger rode well for them, but the boys showed a good attitude after losing Luke on his first ride as they knuckled down.

“Winning ugly is probably the right way to describe it.”

The Fen Tigers – including former rider Jon Armstrong – will take on a Mildenhall Fen Tigers Select side on Sunday (3pm), which will be led by Ryan Kinsley, who £1,125 was collected for at the weekend after a number of items of equipment were stolen from his van in Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Scores

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 47: Jordan Jenkins 10+1, Sam Bebee 7+1, Sam Hagon 7+1, Luke Ruddick 0, Jason Edwards 10, Nathan Ablitt 5+1, Elliot Kelly 8+2.

Leicester Lion Cubs 41: Dan Thompson 11+2, Ben Trigger 8+1, Tom Spencer 4, Joe Lawlor R/R, Joe Thompson 14, Kai Ward 0, Mickie Simpson 4.

