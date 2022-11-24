Jason Edwards has hailed being crowned Mildenhall Fen Tigers Rider Of The Year as the perfect way to end his three year stint with the team after scooping the coveted title at the club’s end of season presentation night on Friday.

Team honours might have eluded Edwards in his final season with the Fen Tigers, however he saw his efforts on the track recognised after lifting the prestigious prize, which is voted for by the fans, in front of those gathered at the Beck Row Parish Hub.

During his time with the Fen Tigers the 20-year-old clocked up 557 points from 49 appearances along with helping the club clinch the 2021 National Development League (NDL) title.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers' Jason Edwards receives his Rider of the Year trophy. Picture: Derek Leader

While Edwards, who finished as the outright top scorer in the NDL with 248 points, is proud of his team achievements with the West Row based club, it is his latest piece of silverware that has given him immense satisfaction on a personal note.

“I’ve never won this award here before so to win it in my final season and end on a high is great,” said Edwards.

“Every year I’ve progressed at Mildenhall and it has been a nice journey to gradually move my way up from the middle order of the team in 2019 to the number one spot last year and getting my first maximum.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers riders and management 2022. Picture: Derek Leader

“This year again I’ve stepped forward again in the number one role and as captain and I’ve felt even more confident out there at the top of the team.

“All in all I’ve absolutely loved my time at Mildenhall and through my spell here I’ve met a lot of people who really care about the sport.”

While winning the league last year was the highlight of Edwards’ stay at the club he believes filling the runners-up spot in this year’s NDL was a significant achievement given the position the side found themselves in mid-way through the year.

“Winning the league was great as we went from not making the play-offs in 2019 to winning the league in the first full season back after Covid-19 stopped the 2020 season,” said Edwards.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers' outgoing joint manager Malcolm Vasey receives his race jacket. Picture: Derek Leader

“To make the play-offs, let alone coming second in the league this year, was a big achievement.

“I think qualifying for this year’s National League final felt almost the same as winning it. I remember speaking after we lost at home to Leicester in the regular league fixtures and I said we had no chance of making the play-offs.

“We then put a good roll together and went out and beat Oxford home and away which put us back in the driving seat.

“One thing that really impressed me from the lads was that despite the injury setbacks everyone continued to always put their best foot forward.”

Edwards’ time as a Fen Tiger might now be over, but with his partner Lilly Chipchase being the daughter of joint-club owner Lee Chipchase, he hopes to continue being a familiar face in the pits, if the time allows, provided the club races on in 2023.

“I’ve learnt a hell of a lot at Mildenhall and you realise what good intentions the club have,” said Edwards.

“Mildenhall might only be a third tier club but they are a big part of speedway. If everything is still going with the club next year I will be here on a Sunday supporting the team somehow.”

Among those to congratulate Edwards, who has also ridden for the King’s Lynn Stars in the Premiership and the Redcar Bears in the Championship this year, on his award was joint-team manager Jason Gardner.

He said: “Jason thoroughly deserved to win Rider of the Year. He’s been a great leader and to have a rider of his standard makes such a difference to the team. He goes about his business in such a professional manner and is so mature for his age.

“It was a pleasure watching how Jason has improved over the season and I’m looking forward to watching him push on with the rest of his career.”

Not only did Gardner have praise for Edwards but he was quick to thank outgoing joint manager Malcolm Vasey, who was presented with a number of gifts on the night including a signed Fen Tigers race jacket, for his assistance this year.

He added: “It’s definitely been a baptism of fire in my first season as joint team manager as plenty has happened in every meeting.

“Dealing with the injury list we had was difficult, and it was made even harder by the rules and regulations not making it easy to pick guests and replacements.

“I would like to thank Malcolm for all his help and support and to the management team for giving me the opportunity

“It was very frustrating to end the year the way we did, but I’ve learnt a lot and it was a bonus to get to the NDL final and the Knock Out Cup final. I’m already looking forward to seeing what next season brings.”