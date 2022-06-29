A second Ely City player have switched to neighbouring Mildenhall Town this summer.

Adam Capel, who won the Robins' Players' Player and Manager's Player of the Year awards last season, has joined Ryan Gibbs in agreeing to move from the Demcom Stadium to the Riverside Stadium.

The versatile 22-year-old becomes player-manager Phil Weavers' fifth addition since he took charge of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club in late April.

Adam Capel in action against Mildenhall last season. Picture: Richard Marsham

Weavers said: "Capes is every manager's dream. He’s a great player and a great lad, easy to manage, can play in a few positions with no fuss and all at an age of 22.

"For someone of his age he has a huge amount of experience at this level and it's one I’m really really happy we managed to get over the line.

"I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him. Ely are a club that’s very close to his heart and I think if you asked him he’s probably swayed both ways over the last month or so but I think the timing and the opportunity was perfect for him.

Phil Weavers had made five additions to his Mildenhall Town squad this summer. Picture: Mecha Morton

"We are an entirely fresh set-up this year – pretty much top to bottom – so it’s a great time to come into a new club and make an impression."

Meanwhile, Matt Green – who left Mildenhall earlier this summer – has joined Newmarket Town.

The midfielder will arrive at the Tristel Stadium with a wealth of Step 5 experience, having won the Premier Division on two occasions. He was part of the Mildenhall squad that topped the pile in 2016/17 before helping Histon to secure first place two seasons later.

Green – also a League Challenge Cup winner in 2016 and 2017 – rejoined Mildenhall from Histon in October 2019.

He is the second player to move from Mildenhall to the Jockeys this summer following Joe Asensi.