Brady Stone has returned to football as the assistant manager of Mildenhall Town.

Aside from a brief stint as a number two at Haverhill Rovers last term, Stone has been away from the game since stepping down after a successful long spell in charge of Ely City in December 2019.

However, next term he will be on the touchline at Recreation Way following positive conversations with recently-appointed boss Phil Weavers, who is embarking on his first management job.

Brady Stone has been appointed the new manager of Mildenhall Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

"When I took the job back in April it was entirely unplanned so a possible assistant hadn’t even crossed my mind if I’m honest," said Weavers. "I had a few in mind, all who would have brought something valuable to the club but I’m not naive and I know there will be times where my lack of experience may show itself so it was important I found someone who has been there and done it in that regard.

"As I hope to play here and there when I’m needed I wanted to find someone who wasn’t still playing as well, and after speaking to a few people about it Brady’s name was mentioned and from that point on it was a no brainer.

"He knows a couple of the lads already and they only speak highly of him and Ely where always competitive and united whenever I played against them as a player while he was there.

Phil Weavers has put together is backroom team at Mildenhall. Picture: Mecha Morton

"I scored arguably the best own goal you could see over there a few years back and he could have given me a lot of stick for that! But he never did which is testament to him as a man really, just an all-round good bloke.

"We are a similar age, we both know the leagues and I think a new voice in the dressing room will be a good thing and bring a fresh perspective which I think we need."

Meanwhile, Weavers has also made moves to complete his backroom team with physio Niketa Cartner and goalkeeping coach Andy Barlow agreeing to stay on, having both been a part of the set-up under previous manager Ricky Cornish.

Weavers added: "As well as an assistant it was key that I kept the the support network already in place. Niketa is as good a physio as you will find at this level, she is from the town and a big part of the group.

"As a player I know how important a good physio can be, not just in keeping players already at the club fit but for attracting new players and keeping Keits is arguably my biggest signing so far.

"As goalkeeper coach Andy Barlow has a great relationship with Popey (Josh Pope) and played a big part in his performances last season. Between themselves, including our number two Ben Barlow, they plan their own sessions, which will take a big weight off me and Brady.

"On top of this Andy collates the stats from games which never made good reading for me while I was playing! Now, as manager, that could prove very handy at times and is just another asset that Andy brings to the team."