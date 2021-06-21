Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has made his second eye-catching signing of the summer with the arrival of Natty Stewart.

The attacker has signed on at Recreation Way having ended the recently-curtailed 2020/21 campaign with fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Norwich United.

Stewart first left Norwich in the summer of 2018 for King's Lynn Town – then a Step 3 club. However, with the likes of Adam Marriott and Michael Gash for competition up front, starting opportunities were hard to come by.

Natty Stewart with vice-chairman Ryan Townsin (left) and chairman Bill Flynn (right)

Loan spells with Wroxham and Leiston followed before Stewart left The Walks in January 2020 for Dereham Town, from where he moved back to Norwich six months later.

He scored eight goals in 15 appearances for a Norwich side that were unbeaten and in second place when all football was halted in November last term, but he will now be coming up against the Planters in a Mildenhall shirt.

"Natty is an exceptional young talent who caused us all sorts of problems when we played Norwich United," said Mildenhall boss Ricky Cornish.

The attacker scored eight goals in 15 appearances before the 2020/21 season was curtailed

"He'll give us some creativity, pace and energy in attack and along with our other young players he'll be a handful for defenders this season.

"He's been electric in training and we are delighted to have him on board."

The addition of Stewart has come on the back of Darryl Coakley returning to the club after spells with Needham Market and AFC Sudbury.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news