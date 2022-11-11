Outgoing Mildenhall Fen Tigers boss Malcolm Vasey believes changes must be made to the rule book to help prevent a similar outcome to this year’s National Development League (NDL) Grand Final from happening in the future.

Following a spate of injuries the West Row-based outfit were left with just club captain Jason Edwards fit enough to take his place in the team for the re-arranged second leg of their NDL title decider on Friday against the Leicester Lion Cubs, which they lost 62-28.

Although the Fen Tigers were already facing a tall order in turning around the tie having lost the first leg at Mildenhall Stadium 52-37, the 80-year-old believes they could have put up more of a fight had the guidelines allowed them to.

Malcolm Vasey, who is standing down as joint boss of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers, believes the sport's rules need to change. Picture: Mark Westley

With the current rules in place the Fen Tigers were forced to bring in four unattached three-point riders after only being allowed to use one guest to go alongside the rider replacement facility already in place.

He said: “It was a dreadful end to the season. The professionalism of the sport has to be called into question when you get a finish like that.

“There were two things that were wrong. The first one was that the play-offs should have been held a bit earlier on in the year and the second one was the rules regarding rider replacement rules to cover for injured riders was not satisfying.

“One of the big problems was that we could not use guests from other teams that had reached the play-offs, even if they had been knocked out, which left us with four teams to choose from.

“We had a terrible team out in a meeting that held great significance to us.

“There was nothing we could do but it was a demoralising situation and I think someone needs to examine these rules.

“It was not fair on the fans of both teams who paid their money to be entertained.”

While Vasey feels the rules conspired against the Fen Tigers, he insisted he has no issues with Lion Cubs, who claimed the NDL title 114-63 on aggregate.

He added: “I’ve no problem with Leicester and it was not their fault and they did their best they could to get the meeting on and all credit for them for finding another track to stage the meeting.

“Given the results over the season Leicester were slightly better than us and sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say they were the better team.

“Let’s not forget the injuries we picked up in the first meeting had an impact and that is why we were 15 points down. At the end of the day they were just better than we were.

“We did win the title last season and I sometimes think that people forget that and we have finished as runners-up this year and you can only do slightly better than that. I would say there are six other teams envious of what we did.”

One highlight from the second leg, which was switched to the Adrian Flux Arena, home of the King’s Lynn Stars, was the performance of Edwards, who top scored with 17 points after winning five of his six rides on the night.

“Jason Edwards proved beyond any doubt he is arguably the best rider in the league. On his day you can safely say he can beat anybody anywhere,” said Vasey.

“I hope that he is able to move on and further his career at a higher level and he has already proven that this season in the Championship for Redcar and as a rising star for King’s Lynn where he recently beat former Grand Prix rider Mataj Zagar at King’s Lynn.

“I have every confidence that he could be a Grand Prix rider himself and there is no reason why he shouldn’t. He is probably the most organised speedway rider I’ve come across and with him nothing is left to chance.”

While the season might not have ended how Vasey, who has shared team manager duties this season with Jason Gardner, had hoped for, he still feels there were a number of highlights on the track.

“The two wins home and away against Oxford were magnificent achievements, especially the away meeting as it was the only home meeting they lost all season,” added Vasey.

“Although we didn’t win at Berwick the two performances in defeat up there were good and we always seem to run them close.

“Reaching the Knock Out Cup Final after defeating Kent was an outstanding effort, while the original meeting against Plymouth, when we were wiping the floor with them, after losing both Ryan Kinsley and Sam Bebee, promised to be a memorable one before the rain cut it short.”

Although his time as Fen Tigers team manager, a position he took up in 2019 following stints in similar roles with the likes of the now defunct Stoke Potters and Boston Barracudas, might not have ended how he liked, Vasey admitted it has still been a special journey with the club.

“It was a dream come true to come back and manage Mildenhall but all good things have to come to an end,” said Vasey.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I’m only stepping down as father time has finally caught up with me. I wish Jason every success in the role.

“He has been a real good friend of mine long before I knew him at Mildenhall and he will be a great team manager I’ve no doubt about it.

“Winning what was the Conference League Knock Out Cup at Boston was special but of course winning the title last year with Mildenhall was the big highlight.”