Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has bolstered his defensive options for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division run-in with the signing of Miles Smith.

The 29-year-old, who started his playing career within the academy at West Ham United, includes the likes of Farnborough, Cambridge City, Histon, St Neots Town, Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers among his list of former clubs.

He was most recently attached to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Basildon United, but left at the end of last month.

Miles Smith, pictured during his Bury Town days, has signed for Mildenhall Town

Speaking about his new recruit, Cornish said: "I'm very pleased to have added Miles to an already competitive squad.

"With Casey (Phillips) and Ryan (Yallop) having left we needed to add another defender who can play in a variety of positions across the back.

"Miles is quick, mobile and a good defender. He knows a fair few of the squad and will be a good asset for the club.

"He also has plenty of experience too from playing for a number of higher-league clubs."

Smith could make his Mildenhall debut during Saturday's home derby clash with Lakenheath (3pm).