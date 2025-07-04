Brantham Athletic will play their first ever FA Trophy tie at home.

Brantham, who were promoted to Isthmian League North as Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions last season, will take on Grays Athletic in the preliminary round of a competition that is open to clubs from Steps 1-4 across the country.

And if Brantham can make it a winning debut, they will also be at home in the first round qualifying against Milton Keynes Irish – another side that will be appearing in the tournament for the first time.

Wembley will host the 2025/26 FA Trophy final. Picture: Barry Goodwin

Meanwhile, the four other Suffolk clubs involved in this afternoon’s draw were all entered into the first round qualifying.

Felixstowe & Walton United, Mildenhall Town and Newmarket Town will all be crossing the borders into Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Essex respectively, while Lowestoft Town will be looking to make home advantage count against Leverstock Green.

Suffolk’s Step 3 clubs – Bury Town, Leiston, AFC Sudbury and Needham Market – have all received byes. They will enter the competition at the third round qualifying stage in early October.

Preliminary round (August 22)

Brantham Athletic v Grays Athletic

First round qualifying (September 6)

Hertford Town v Felixstowe & Walton United

Stotfold v Mildenhall Town

Brantham Athletic or Grays Athletic v Milton Keynes Irish

Witham Town v Newmarket Town

Lowestoft Town v Leverstock Green